FX announces premiere date for American Horror Story: 1984, more shows

Image zoom FX

FX Networks has announced the premiere dates for its fall lineup, which includes American Horror Story: 1984, the ninth installment of the beloved horror anthology.

The network’s fall TV schedule will start with the second season of Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. premiering on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. Next will be the second season of Australian black comedy Mr Inbetween, airing Thursday, Sept. 12, also at 10 p.m. ET.

American Horror Story: 1984 will arrive on FX on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET, and finally, the 14th season of long-running comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere on FXX on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Not many details are known about American Horror Story: 1984 besides the fact that it will serve as an homage to the slashers of that era, like Friday the 13th, and feature new cast members including Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who will play Emma Roberts‘ character’s boyfriend.

