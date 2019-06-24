Image zoom Chuck Hodes/FOX; Michael Becker/FOX

Fox has announced the fall premiere dates for its new and returning programs, including the sixth and final season of Empire.

The drama, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard (but no longer Jussie Smollett), will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET following the season 3 return of medical drama The Resident at 8 p.m.

Audiences went crazy for reality singing series The Masked Singer during its freshman season, and it’ll be back with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 starting at 8 p.m. Fox’s new drama Almost Family from EP Jason Katims will premiere Oct. 2 (following The Masked Singer at 9 p.m in its regular time slot). The Brittany Snow-led series follows her character Julia Bechley, who she learns that she and her two new half-siblings were conceived from the sperm of a fertility doctor (Timothy Hutton), who used his sperm to conceive at least 100 children throughout his career.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and the rest of the 9-1-1 gang is back on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. The series will pick-up sometime after Athena Grant (Bassett) and Bobby Nash’s (Krause) surprise wedding during the show’s season 2 finale.

Crime drama Prodigal Son starring Michael Sheen, Tony Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Bellamy Young will make its freshman debut with a lead-in from 9-1-1. The show tells the story of young profiler Malcolm Bright (Payne) who assists the NYPD in solving crimes and stopping killers like his father, whose serial killer name is “The Surgeon.”

Fans of animated comedies should plan to spend their Sunday nights tuned into Fox. Kicking off the night is The Simpsons, which returns to the network with an unprecedented 31st season at 8 p.m on Sept. 29. Following the Matt Groening-created series at 8:30 p.m. is the new animated comedy Bless the Harts, featuring the voices of Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Ike Barinholtz. The 10th season of Bob Burgers premieres at 9 p.m., followed by season 17 of Family Guy.

There are lots of special events set to air this fall on Fox, starting with the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards airing live coast-to-coast on Sunday, Sept. 22. If sports are more your bag, Thursday night football will kick off on Sept. 26, and WWE’s Smackdown Live debuts on Oct. 4 and will air weekly on Thursday nights.

Here is Fox’s full fall premiere schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT — 71st Primetime Emmy Awards (live in all time zones)

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. — 9-1-1 (season 3 premiere)

9 p.m. — Prodigal Son (series debut)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. — The Resident (season 3 premiere)

9 p.m. — Empire (season 6 premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. — The Masked Singer (two-hour season 2 premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

7:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football

Sunday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. — The Simpsons (season 31 premiere)

8:30 p.m. — Bless the Harts (series debut)

9 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers (season 10 premiere)

9:30 p.m. — Family Guy (Season 17 Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. — The Masked Singer (time slot premiere)

9 p.m. — Almost Family (series debut)

Friday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. — WWE’s Smackdown Live (FOX Sports premiere)

