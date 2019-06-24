Fall TV premiere dates 2019: When every new and returning show debuts

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW; Michael Becker/FOX; Ron Batzdorff/NBC; Mitch Haaseth/ABC; Sonja Flemming/CBS

There are some days we look forward to every year: the start of summer, Christmas, your birthday. And our personal favorite: the return of fall TV.

The TV landscape has changed immeasurably in recent years, and we have premieres to look forward throughout the year thanks to midseason shows, streaming, and more. But that doesn’t mean fall television isn’t still an event — it feels as much a part of the turning of the seasons as the leaves changing or the return of football.

From the Big Five networks to premium cable to streaming, here’s a handy guide to the premiere dates for all of the biggest shows. Mark your calendar now for these series and season premieres. (This post will be updated as more dates are announced.)

Sept. 3

Season premiere: Mayans M.C. (FX), 10 p.m.

Sept. 9

Series premiere: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC), check local listings

Sept. 10

Season premiere: Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network), 10 p.m.

Sept. 12

Season premiere: Mr. Inbetween (FX), 10 p.m.

Sept. 13

Series premiere: Red Bull Peaking (The CW), 9 p.m.

Sept. 18

Season premiere: American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), 10 p.m.

Sept. 20

Season premiere: Disenchantment (Netflix), streaming

Sept. 22

71st Emmy Awards (Fox), 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Sept. 23

Season premiere: The Voice (NBC), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: The Neighborhood (CBS), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: 9-1-1 (Fox), 8 p.m.

Series premiere: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS), 8:30 p.m.

Series premiere: All Rise (CBS), 9 p.m.

Series premiere: Prodigal Son (Fox), 9 p.m.

Series premiere: Bluff City Law (NBC), 10 p.m.

Season premiere: Bull (CBS), 10 p.m.

Sept. 24

Season premiere: NCIS (CBS), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: The Resident (Fox), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: This Is Us (NBC), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: FBI (CBS), 9 p.m.

Final season premiere: Empire (Fox), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS), 10 p.m.

Season premiere: New Amsterdam (NBC), 10 p.m.

Sept. 25

Season premiere: Chicago Med (NBC), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: Survivor (CBS), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: The Masked Singer (Fox), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: Chicago Fire (NBC), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: Chicago P.D. (NBC), 10 p.m.

Season premiere: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX), 10 p.m.

Sept. 26

Season premiere: Thursday Night Football (Fox), 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Season premiere: Superstore (NBC), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: Young Sheldon (CBS), 8 p.m.

Series premiere: Perfect Harmony (NBC), 8:30 p.m.

Series premiere: The Unicorn (CBS), 8:30 p.m.

Season premiere: The Good Place (NBC), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: Mom (CBS), 9 p.m.

Series premiere: Sunnyside (NBC), 9:30 p.m.

Series premiere: Carol’s Second Act (CBS), 9:30 p.m.

Season premiere: Law & Order: SVU (NBC), 10 p.m.

Series premiere: Evil (CBS), 10 p.m.

Sept. 27

Series premiere: The Politician (Netflix), streaming

Season premiere: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: Dateline NBC (NBC), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: Magnum P.I. (CBS), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: Blue Bloods (CBS), 10 p.m.

Sept. 28

Season premiere: 48 Hours (CBS), 10 p.m.

Season premiere: Saturday Night Live (NBC), 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT

Sept. 29

Season premiere: 60 Minutes (CBS), 7:30 p.m.

Season premiere: The Simpsons (Fox), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: God Friended Me (CBS), 8:30 p.m.

Series premiere: Bless the Harts (Fox), 8:30 p.m.

Season premiere: Bob’s Burgers (Fox), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS), 9:30 p.m.

Season premiere: Family Guy (Fox), 9:30 p.m.

Series premiere: Godfather of Harlem (Epix), 10 p.m.

Oct. 1

Season premiere: Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch), 9 p.m.

Oct. 2

Time period premiere: The Masked Singer (Fox), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: SEAL Team (CBS), 9 p.m.

Series premiere: Almost Family (Fox), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: S.W.A.T. (CBS), 10 p.m.

Oct. 4

Season premiere: Goliath (Amazon), streaming

Season premiere: The Blacklist (NBC), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: WWE’s Smackdown Live (Fox), 8 p.m.

Oct. 6

Series premiere: Batwoman (The CW), 8 p.m.

Series premiere: Back to Life (Showtime), 8:30 p.m.

Season premiere: Supergirl (The CW), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: Madam Secretary (CBS), 10 p.m.

Oct. 7

Season premiere: All American (The CW), 8 p.m.

Oct. 8

Season premiere: The Flash (The CW), 8 p.m.

Oct. 9

Season premiere: Riverdale (The CW), 8 p.m.

Series premiere: Nancy Drew (The CW), 9 p.m.

Oct. 10

Season premiere: Supernatural (The CW), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: Legacies (The CW), 9 p.m.

Oct. 11

Series premiere: The Birch (Facebook Watch), 9 p.m.

Season premiere: Charmed (The CW), 8 p.m.

Season premiere: Dynasty (The CW), 9 p.m.

Oct. 13

Season premiere: Inside the Actors Studio (Ovation), 10 p.m.

Oct. 14

Season premiere: Letterkenny (Hulu), streaming

Oct. 15

Season premiere: Arrow (The CW), 9 p.m.

Oct. 16

Series premiere: Limetown (Facebook Watch), 9 p.m.

Oct. 18

Series premiere: Looking for Alaska (Hulu), streaming

Oct. 21

Season premiere: Black Lightning (The CW), 9 p.m.