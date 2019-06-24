Annette Bening, John Lithgow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, more doing live-streamed reading of Mueller Report

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Annette Bening, John Lithgow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more will be participating in a live-streamed reading of the Mueller Report on Monday night.

The event, called The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts, is being organized by Law Works and is being produced by Abigail Disney, Susan Disney Lord, and Timothy Disney, whose intent is to educate the public on the Mueller Report — the official findings by independent investigator Robert Mueller and his team into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — and the importance of rule of law, so that Congress and the American people can ensure no one is above the law.

Other participating actors include Zachary Quinto, Kevin Kline, Michael Shannon, Kyra Sedgwick, Alyssa Milano, Alfre Woodard, Ben McKenzie, Justin Long, Noah Emmerich, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Frederick Weller, Piper Perabo, and Aidan Quinn. Sigourney Weaver and Mark Hamill will also participate in the performance as it now stands.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan (The Kentucky Cycle) wrote the adaptation of the report that will be read live starting at 9 p.m. ET.

