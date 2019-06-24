Everything we know so far about American Horror Story: 1984

Image zoom FX

FX and Ryan Murphy’s long-running anthology series American Horror Story is returning for its ninth season this fall, but details on the project have been noticeably sparse.

What we do know is that this season is titled American Horror Story: 1984. Rather than a reference to the dystopian George Orwell novel, 1984 will serve as an homage to the slasher films of the 1980s, like the Friday the 13th franchise.

Evan Peters, who has appeared in all eight seasons of the show, and Billy Eichner, who starred in Cult and Apocalypse, have both said they will not be returning for 1984.

Here is the video where Evan Peters told me he will not be returning to American Horror Story. This is the first time in nine seasons he will not be part of the show! #AHS pic.twitter.com/Eb30bXzMFR — crldsnts (@CandidlyCarlo) April 2, 2019

Thank you! I can’t do AHS this year but boy oh boy I had a blast and I love all those crazy kids a lot. ❤️ https://t.co/ntnNdombY1 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 24, 2019

However, Murphy announced in February that Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy had been cast to play returning AHS cast member Emma Roberts’ boyfriend.

When Murphy announced the title for season 9, he posted a teaser of an anonymous girl being chased through the woods by an imposing figure carrying a large knife, but that’s the closest we’ve gotten to knowing what the vibe of 1984 will be like.

American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

