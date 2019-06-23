Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson react to killer Luther season finale, tease possible movie

Image zoom Des Willie/BBCAmerica

Luther (TV Show) type TV Show Network BBC America Genre Crime,

Drama

Is Alice dead…again?

After being declared dead at the beginning of season 4, Luther season 5 marked Ruth Wilson’s return as Alice Morgan, the lovable killer and love interest of Idris Elba’s John Luther. But in Sunday’s finale, a face-off between Luther and Alice left her on the verge of falling to her death, and after refusing to take Luther’s hand, Alice took the long drop. On the ground, her body lay motionless — until it’s gone.

“Well, I wouldn’t like to say,” Wilson replied with a laugh when asked about her character’s fate. “I don’t know how someone could survive that fall, so that’s my thought. But then you don’t see the body. So I don’t know.” Added Elba, “We see a body and then we don’t see a body. That’s definitely classic Alice and definitely leaves Luther like, ‘F—, really?’ [Laughs] She’s almost like a ghost.”

Our favorite odd couple got into this situation after Luther lied to Alice about getting rid of George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide). In a fit of blind rage and jealousy, she came out of nowhere to kill Luther’s new partner Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku). For Wilson, who has relished playing the dark role, said she believes this is the worst thing Alice has ever done.

“Because it’s an innocent and someone who people really like, including Luther,” she explained. “It’s reiterating how dangerous Alice can be if you cross her and you don’t do things that she wants you to do. So I think for their relationship, it definitely would be a point of no return. And she knew that she had to do that to regain control of the situation. She realized that she was losing him.”

Elba echoed those thoughts: “I think the last string of love in his heart was snapped away at that moment. Just because it felt so cruel. It was beyond Alice’s genius, it was something maniacal and dangerous and evil. And although we know that about her, he tends to overlook that. And it’s so unintelligent that she did it, and I think that he was broken by that, a broken man by the end.”

By the end, Luther is broken and arrested. After five seasons of skirting the law to solve crimes, he’s put in cuffs by Schenk (Dermot Crowley). So what does the future look like for Luther? “It’s hard to say,” Elba admitted. “I feel like John has to make some decision in jail. It’s quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward. I think that’s a great setup for a movie.”

Related content: