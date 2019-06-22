Sex and the City star Kristin Davis recalls 'losing sleep' over her Friends guest spot

Image zoom NBCU Photo Bank

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

The year 2000 was a pretty great one for Kristin Davis. She was starring in her hit HBO series Sex and the City. She was also pulling double duty on another massive hit comedy Friends playing Erin, a woman who Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) desperately try to set up with Joey (Matt LeBlanc) thinking they’d be perfect together. Appearing on two of the most critically and mainstream beloved comedies at the same time? Things couldn’t be better, right?

To hear Davis tell it, she was actually freaking out at the time. “I remember losing sleep,” she told Today.com. “Sex and the City was in production, but I was nervous to be the tiny character of Erin [on Friends], losing sleep, partly because of the live audience, but partly because you’re in this world that has been created that is so alive and so specific and you’re trying to make sure you’re fitting yourself in there properly.”

Thinking back on her memorable appearance, Davis recalled being worried about how her costars would judge her acting. “I remember, like, ‘Will I set that joke up okay?'” she said. “‘Will Matt be happy? Will I just go blank?’ Things go through your head when you’re in those situations that are heightened like that. Obviously, it was the highest of the high at that point.”

Friends was so popular at that time, in fact, that the cast unknowingly had a famous visitor watching them during production.

“When I was on E.R., which was the first season, Friends was doing an episode that was one of the iconic episodes, where they played poker,” Davis said, noting that the sets of E.R. and Friends were close by. “And George [Clooney] and I went over to watch at lunch and we sat up in the stands and watched them rehearse and it was so funny and amazing.”

Even Clooney was a fan of Friends? Stars, they’re just like us!

Read more of Today’s interview with Friends guest stars here.

Related content: