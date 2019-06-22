Mac from It's Always Sunny finally had his game of catch with Chase Utley

Image zoom Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

It may have taken 10 years, but Mac finally got to play catch with Chase Utley.

On Friday, Phillies’ legend Utley returned to Philadelphia as the team celebrated his recent retirement by having him throw out the first pitch before the game. And they had a special guest ready to catch for him: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator and star Rob McElhenney.

The moment was a payoff to the longtime FXX comedy’s 2009 episode “The World Series Defense” in which the Paddy’s Pub gang all headed to the Phillies’ World Series game with each of them having their own motivations. For Dee (Kaitlin Olson), it was to run on the field and kiss a player. But for Mac, it was to play a game of catch with Utley, who he had written a letter to.

“Dear Chase, I feel like I can call you Chase because you and me are so alike,” read the note to Utley, who later guest-starred as himself in a 2010 episode. “I’d like to meet you one day, it would be great to have a catch. I know I can’t throw as fast as you but I think you’d be impressed with my speed. I love your hair, you run fast. Did you have a good relationship with your father? Me neither. These are all things we can talk about and more. I know you have no been getting my letters because I know you would write back if you did. I hope you write back this time, and we can become good friends. I am sure our relationship would be a real home run!”

Mac finally had his catch with Chase Utley. Dreams really do come true. pic.twitter.com/k10Zm9PM7i — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 21, 2019

Watch the video above.

Related content: