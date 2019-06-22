Spot Pennywise in horrifying new version of Cheers opening credits

Comic Con 2019
Cheers was set in the bar “where everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came,” according to the iconic, Ted Danson-starring sitcom’s theme song.

But what if your name is Pennywise?

Writer and internet wag Jesse McLaren has tweeted a new version of the Cheers opening credits which finds various incarnations of Stephen King’s homicidal supernatural clown hanging out among the familiar bar workers and clientele. See how many times you can spot him! The winner can pick up a fantastic prize from Norm’s wife Vera, next time they see her.

Pennywise will next be seen in It: Chapter Two, director Andy Muschietti’s sequel to the 2017 box office horror sensation. The movie stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Andy Bean, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Bill Skarsgård.

Watch that revamped version of the Cheers opening credits below. Remember, we all (beer) float down here!

