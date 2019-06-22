Alison Brie still has hope for a Community movie — but only if it's on Netflix

Image zoom Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

For the past four years, Community fans everywhere have repeated the same motto, over and over again: “Six seasons and a movie!”

Despite Community‘s cancellation at NBC after five seasons, fans hoped that the beloved comedy would make that “six seasons and a movie” goal. And against all odds, the little comedy that could actually did make it to six seasons when Yahoo! Screen saved the series for a sixth and final year. All that is left is to reunite the cast of Community for a big screen version and the prophecy will finally be complete.

But it’s been just over four years since the final episode aired, and there has been no word about a Community movie. Chances of it happening grow slimmer and slimmer as time ticks on. That doesn’t mean the fans have forgotten about it or given up hope, however. Alison Brie was asked about a Community movie as recently as this week, and she said that she would be up for reprising her role as Annie Edison for a movie … but only if it happened in a very specific way.

“I mean, look, it’s like, are we going to do the movie?” Brie told PopCulture.com. “I feel like if the Community movie ever gets made, it should just be made for Netflix, and it would be fun to do, but, I think it would be best if we could get everyone to do it, so I feel like that might be difficult.”

If the entire cast were to reunite for the movie, then Brie would “be open to that.”

“I love my Community family. We still talk all the time,” she said. “I was just texting Joel McHale yesterday … our group text is going constantly. I love those guys. I’m always down for the idea of that.”

Maybe if the fans just keep repeating that “six seasons and a movie,” the Community movie could — against all odds — actually happen. She’s saying there’s a chance!

