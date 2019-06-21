What to Watch this Weekend: Meryl isn't backing down on Big Little Lies, plus the BET Awards

Image zoom

Check out our recommendations below

Friday

Mr. Iglesias

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias goes beyond the classroom on his first series. The Netflix comedy follows the title character as he educates gifted students who are at risk of expulsion, thanks to a bully assistant principal played by The Office alum Oscar Nuñez. “There’s a story we’re exploring with one of the students having attendance issues because she has to work to help her family,” Iglesias explains. “It was important to me that the show be funny but also have substance.” Cameras will also follow after-hours antics featuring characters played by Jacob Vargas and Sherri Shepherd. —Rosy Cordero

The Bravest Knight

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

T.R. Knight, Bobby Moynihan, Storm Reid, and more voice this new animated series about two gay dads, Sir Cedric and Prince Andrew, and their daughter, Nia, who’s learning about Cedric’s youth as a pumpkin farmer and his adventures to become T.R. the bravest knight.

Image zoom Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

Andi Mack

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Disney Channel

Season Premiere

The network’s most-watched series, honored for inspiring social change, enters its final stretch with a two-episode premiere, complete with a marathon, and Andi & Co. taking on a wasteful clothing company.

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC

Whistleblower — CBS

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher (500th episode) — HBO

Saturday

The Last Bridesmaid

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. But that may change for Becca (Rachel Boston), who meets and bonds with Kyle (Paul Campbell), the videographer at her cousin’s wedding. Do you think he’s shooting in 4K? Sony? Panasonic? Asking for a friend.

What Else to Watch

11:30 a.m.

LEGO City Adventures (series debut) — Nick

8 p.m.

To Have and to Hold (movie) — Lifetime

Sunday

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

BET Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on BET

This year’s celebration of the best in entertainment and culture will be hosted by Regina Hall and feature performances by Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Meek Mill, among many more. Cardi B leads the competition with seven nominations, including Best Female Hip-hop Artist and Best Album of the Year. She’s followed by Beyoncé, Travis Scott, and J. Cole with four and Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., and Ella Mai with three. John Legend, DJ Khaled, and YG are set to perform a tribute honoring the late Nipsey Hussle, who will posthumously receive the Humanitarian Award. Mary J. Blige will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Tyler Perry will be recognized with the Ultimate Icon award. —Daniel Menegaz

Image zoom Kat Marcinowski/Starz

Vida

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz

Season Finale

Season 2 wraps with Emma (Mishel Prada) finally coming face-to-face with reality: She’s not as put together as she thinks. Only when forced to face her demons after things go awry with love interest Nico (Roberta Colindrez) and handyman Baco (Raúl Castillo) does Emma open the door to ultimate freedom. “Emma has built this wall, and it comes tumbling down,” Prada says. “She gets to a point where she has to let go. The validation she never received won’t come from asserting dominance over others. Emma has to find her self-worth within herself.” —Rosy Cordero

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Tensions simmer on this week’s slow-burn episode of Big Little Lies. Madeleine (Reese Witherspoon) struggles to save her marriage, even enlisting the help of counseling sessions with Celeste’s enigmatic therapist. Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) makes a plea to meet her other grandson, but rubs Jane (Shailene Woodley) the wrong way in the process. And the Monterey Five continue to grapple with their big, not-so-little lie — as their home lives increasingly spiral out of control.

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

License to Kill (series debut) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda — ABC

Luther (season finale) — BBC America

The Spanish Princess (season finale) — Starz

9 p.m.

Deep State (season finale) — Epix

Fear the Walking Dead — AMC

Mystery 101: Playing Dead — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

10 p.m.

NOS4A2 — AMC

*times are ET and subject to change