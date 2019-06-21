The 100 exclusive clip reveals a chance to save Clarke's life… or end it forever

The fight for Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) life on The 100 is about to take a turn.

For the past few episodes, all hope seemed lost when it came to saving Clarke. Russell (JR Bourne) and Simone Lightbourne (Tattiawna Jones) essentially killed Clarke and uploaded their daughter Josephine’s (Sara Thompson) mind into Clarke’s body.

But you can’t keep our girl Clarke down for long. Against all odds, her mind survived. And soon enough, she started breaking through Josephine’s control resulting in a full-on psychological fight for control of Clarke’s body in their respective mind palaces. But Josephine eventually gained the upper hand by learning through Clarke’s memories the way to kill Clarke once and for all: with an EMP.

Despite Bellamy (Bob Morley) realizing that Clarke was still alive inside her mind thanks to a little Morse code, all hope seemed lost again. What could he possibly do when Josephine had the answer to getting rid of Clarke’s mind permanently? But in this exclusive first look at the next episode, “The Old Man and the Anomaly,” the chance to save Clarke’s life comes from an unexpected source: Russell, a.k.a. the man who tried to straight-up murder her only a few episodes ago.

Looks like this “immortal” dude is seeing the error of his ways (after centuries of murdering innocent people to take over their bodies). Could he find a way to save both Clarke and Josephine? Can he make it happen in the next 36 hours before Clarke’s brain melts from the stress of housing two different minds at once? Will Josephine even care enough to let him try? Probably not!

The 100 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW. Check out the exclusive clip above.

