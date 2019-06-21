Rachel Bloom has a Handmaid's Tale-level back-up plan to abortion ban in Kimmel sketch

Are restrictive anti-abortion laws preventing you from accessing emergency contraception like Plan B? Try Rachel Bloom‘s Plans C through F.

In a new sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, the star and creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has back-ups for her back-up plans to the abortion bans working their way through American government. One of them is just a straight-up Handmaid’s Tale scenario.

Without Plan B, Bloom goes to Plan C. The C stands for car, “as in, get in one and drive 230 miles or so to a neighboring state,” a voiceover advises. But, if your neighboring state is Alabama, which has one of those controversial anti-abortion bills in the works, you might need Plan D, find someone who claims to be a doctor on Craigslist and “meet them behind a Popeyes Fried Chicken.”

These plans get worse and worse as Bloom runs out of options, until she comes to Plan F for “f—ed… because that’s what you are.”

