Queer Eye‘s fashion guru Tan France is branching out to give some love to comedians.

In the first episode of Dressing Funny, France’s new web series for Netflix Is a Joke that launched on Friday, the stylist to the sartorially challenged makes over John Mulaney, stand-up comic and voice of Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

That’s not to say Mulaney has horrible style. France just thinks he can help elevate his looks.

Dressing Funny, the first Netflix original series developed for social platforms, ranges from 10-15 minutes per episode. All six installments debut on Netflix Is a Joke’s social channels, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg (of Netflix’s Big Mouth) are the focus of the June 24th episode, while other subjects include Ali Wong (of Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe), Miranda Sings (of Netflix’s Haters Back Off), Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch (of Netflix’s Wine Country), and Pete Davidson (of Netflix’s Set It Up and The Dirt).

So, comedians with ties to Netflix. (Mulaney, too, has a Netflix stand-up special.)

Queer Eye, meanwhile, will return for season 4 in the new Kansas City, Mo. setting on July 14.

