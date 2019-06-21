Here’s a list of all the amazing, iconic, and generally legendary things Kirsten Dunst does in EW’s exclusive teaser (above) for her new Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida:

Zooms through suburban Florida streets atop a pink (!!!) ATV while smoking a cigarette, carrying a bonneted baby on her chest, and wearing denim shorts

Briefly performs a one-woman dance number with life-size puppets attached to her body

Places a man’s hand on her breast

Fiercely cocks a shotgun

Wears perhaps the most ’90s hairdo ever while attending some sort of banquet, where attendees noticeably react to an (apparently shocking) off-screen stimulus that doesn’t even faze her for a second

Motions as if she’s going to blow someone a kiss, but actually lifts her middle finger up instead

The question remains: Why is Miss Dunst’s Krystal Stubbs — a water park employee who cons her way through the upper ranks of a cult-like pyramid scheme in 1992 Orlando — behaving badly?

On Becoming a God in Central Florida will seemingly provide answers throughout all nine of its one-hour episodes as it charts Krystal’s journey (and, judging by the teaser, repeatedly compares her to a pelican) en route to self-made success.

“The pelican is an animal both wily and fierce,” Ted Levine’s Obie Garbeau II, orchestrator of the Founders American Merchandise operation Krystal infiltrates, says in the clip. “She’s graceful as she soars through the skies searching for food. She observes. She plans. Learn from the pelican!”

Before landing at Showtime, the series previously lived at AMC, which announced its intentions to produce the series in early 2017 with Oscar-nominated The Favourite filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos originally set to direct. Oscar-winners George Clooney and Grant Heslov still serve as producers alongside Dunst, though EW has confirmed that the Greek filmmaker is no longer involved. The One I Love‘s Charlie McDowell stepped in to helm the pilot in Lanthimos’ place.

“She’s [a badass], but she becomes that,” the 37-year-old Virgin Suicides actress previously told EW of Krystal’s trajectory in the dramedy, which also stars Théodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, and Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto. “It’s going to be one of the most fun roles I’ve ever played…. It’s a great pilot!”

On Becoming a God in Central Florida premieres Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. on Showtime. Watch EW’s exclusive teaser trailer above.

