Hulu's Veronica Mars revival releases sneak peek at new theme song

“A long time ago, we used to be friends … “

That may sound like a depressing sentence to some, but to fans of Veronica Mars it means so much more: it’s the opening line of the franchise’s theme song. And the UPN show turned CW show turned movie’s theme song has always been the same no matter where the teen noir drama aired in its long and complicated history. But now that Veronica Mars is getting a revival on Hulu, the theme song is finally getting an update. Don’t worry though: it still sounds appropriately familiar.

Series star Kristen Bell and creator Rob Thomas revealed a sneak peek at the new cover of The Dandy Warhols’ “We Used to Be Friends,” now performed by The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, and it’s a darker, more mature version of the alt-rock jam. It’s perfect for the now aged-up series, featuring all the original Veronica Mars fan-favorites as adults dealing with adult problems.

But that’s not all that Marshmallows got from the video. The sneak peek also features Bell and Thomas riffing with a Say Anything tribute as Bell tries to break up with Thomas (“I think we should do shows with other people,” she tells Thomas over FaceTime). Their conversation is full of incredible nods to Veronica Mars deep cuts that should hold us all over until the revival debuts. One might even call it epic (just don’t tell Logan).

Check out the hilarious video featuring the new theme song below:

All eight episodes of the Veronica Mars revival hit Hulu Friday, July 26.

