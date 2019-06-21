Shopping for food and supplies in the zombie apocalypse is not what it used to be. First off, goods are scarce. All the best stuff is long gone or expired. Then you have to compete with other humans for what’s left. Oh, and you need to hope to not get eaten yourself by zombies looking for their next meal. The whole thing is a total pain in the you-know-what!

But Daniel Salazar has come up with a unique solution, and that solution is on full display in the first few minutes of the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead. We’ve got the exclusive on those first few minutes, and you can see them for yourself in the video above.

What does Daniel (Rubén Blades) have up his sleeve? And how is his cat Skidmark involved? FOR ALL THAT IS GOOD AND HOLY, YOU BETTER NOT GET THAT CAT KILLED, SALAZAR!!!

Check out the clip to see if the cat survives, and witness Daniel’s plan to get not just supplies, but a new car as well. Or is this not Daniel’s plan at all? Is there something — or someone — else at play here that will be revealed later. Find out by watching the full episode (titled “Skidmark”) Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

