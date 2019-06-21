Big Brother type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Ahoy, matey! All you landlubbers out there better get your sea legs under you because for season 21 of Big Brother (premiering June 25 on CBS), producers have incorporated a nautical theme into part of the house.

But first… host Julie Chen Moonves gave EW an exclusive early sneak peek into this year’s lounge and bathroom area, and we’re sharing it with you in the video above. The lounge has actually been transformed into a 12-foot wide rowboat, and the bathroom continues the theme with paddles on the door and more seafaring flourishes. Not only that, but the host reveals a big change to the bathroom for the contestants from years’ past. What is it? Watch the video to find out.

The house itself is taking on a summer camp theme, with the contestants living in a contemporary A-frame styled cabin lodge. Check out the video to get your first gander at it. You’ll also get to meet Bucky the Buck and get a glimpse at a potential twist in the game. What are these mysterious merit badges of which Julie speaks, and could they play a role this season? Oh, the intrigue! Watch for yourself and then June 25 to see what happens when the 16 houseguests move in.

