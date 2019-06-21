Angel type TV Show Network WB Genre Fantasy,

Drama

The lingering question for many Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans remains: Angel or Spike? But what about Angel and Spike?

The two vampires might not have had much love for each other on The WB series Angel, but the chemistry between David Boreanaz (Angel) and James Marsters (Spike) was enough to bring the platinum-haired vamp back from the dead (again) after going out in a literal blaze of glory in the Buffy series finale. “Fortunately, this was part of the new world that everybody can be resurrected in,” explains creator Joss Whedon of the decision to add Spike to Angel’s fifth season. “David just came alive with James. They really had so much energy together.”

Image zoom Mitchell Haddad/The WB

With a century of history between them, the two bloodsuckers knew exactly how to push one another’s buttons, and, over the course of Angel‘s final season — which even took them on a romantic getaway to Italy — the vamps mercilessly ribbed each other, adding an element of comedic appeal needed in the wake of Cordelia’s (Charisma Carpenter) exit. Boreanaz loved the mutual antagonization society. “Our characters were just going at it,” he says. “It was just back-and-forth fun banter.”

Image zoom Twentieth Century Fox

Marsters remembers the bristling energy between the pair from the very beginning. “When we shot my first episode of Buffy, we had a short thing and we clicked like that,” he says. “I signed up in a heartbeat. Knowing that I could come over and be a fly in the ointment again, I was just over the moon.”

Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Angel streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

To read more from our exclusive Angel cast reunion, pick up the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, purchase a special limited edition cover featuring David Boreanaz (available online only), or collect both! And don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: