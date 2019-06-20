What to Watch on Thursday: Husband and wife Stephen and Ayesha Curry both have new shows on ABC

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Holey Moley

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

Get ready for some above-par entertainment. Executive produced by NBA star Stephen Curry, Holey Moley — which features comedian Rob Riggle and ESPN’s Joe Tessitore as commentators and The Real’s Jeannie Mai as sideline correspondent — showcases self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country going head-to-head on a supersized, epic obstacle golf course. “This is miniature golf unlike anything you’ve ever seen; it’s like miniature golf meets Ninja Warriors meets Double Dare from back in the day — it’s insane,” Mai tells EW. “There’s some ridiculous challenges, for example at one point we tee off from a three-story hole that’s floating above a huge freezing cold pond of water and the person who misses the hole plummets to their demise into the pond!” —Ruth Kinane

Family Food Fight

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

ABC has a new culinary competition on the menu with Family Food Fight. Hosted by restaurateur, Homemade founder, and cookbook author Ayesha Curry, who is also a judge alongside MasterChef alum and restaurateur Graham Elliot, and Iron Chef Cat Cora, the series kicks off with eight families of three people each, working together to create a recipe that’ll earn them the top prize of $100,000.

Plus, EW can exclusively reveal that Cake Boss Buddy Valastro will be a guest mentor on the third episode, airing July 11. Following a surf & turf challenge, the three lowest-rated families have to make a special birthday cake, with Valastro providing some guidance along the way.

Spin the Wheel

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Fans bummed by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’s cancellation, rejoice: Spin the Wheel aims to be your new favorite game show. Hosted by Dax Shepard and exec-produced by Justin Timberlake, contestants can win more than $20 million on this high-stakes entry to the genre by answering pop culture trivia questions. Timberlake explains in the premiere that “the game is all about positive energy,” and that, coupled with the strategy involved in its later stages, keeps Wheel from feeling stale, making it a welcome addition to Fox’s lineup. B+ —Lauren Huff

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Riviera (season premiere) — Sundance Now

8 p.m.

BUNK’D — Disney Channel

iZombie — The CW

The Wall (season premiere) — NBC

10 p.m.

Reef Break (series debut) — ABC

*times are ET and subject to change