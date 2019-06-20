Tyler Perry's The Oval headed to BET, Ed Quinn cast as president

Image zoom George Pimentel/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Tyler Perry will be introducing BET audiences to a new first couple in the political drama The Oval, it was announced Thursday. Perry will serve as writer, director, and executive producer of the series, which will give viewers a look at what happens behind the scenes at the White House.

One Day at a Time star Ed Quinn will play newly elected President Hunter Franklin, and newcomer Kron Moore will play First Lady Victoria Franklin. Their children will be played by Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson. The Franklins are a picture-perfect couple on the surface, but are anything but when away from prying eyes.

“I’ve been hard at work on The Oval and can’t wait to share this story with audiences,” Perry said in a statement. “I’ve set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

Expect things to get messy: BET teases that the series will explore lies, cheating, and next-level corruption.

The Oval is Perry’s first project with Viacom as part of their exclusive, multiyear content partnership, with another drama series, two comedy series, and a live holiday-themed production part as part of their rollout planned over the next year.

Shooting will begin this summer at Perry’s studios in Atlanta.

