The Terror season 2 trailer brings new horrors to that 'date which will live in infamy'

President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941 as “a date which will live in infamy.” In AMC’s first trailer for The Terror season 2, subtitled Infamy, the network’s anthology series travels back to the time of the Pearl Harbor attack to unveil new — more supernatural — horrors.

The footage begins with that quote and immediately dives into this World War II setting.

The new story, told over a batch of 10 episodes, centers on a series of bizarre deaths in a Japanese-American community caused by a malevolent entity, and the one young man’s journey to understand and combat this force. The Terror: Infamy trailer describes that threat as “shape-shifting spirits.”

Derek Mio stars as Chester Nakamura, while George Takei plays Yamato-san, a retired fisherman of the community. “Anywhere you go, it follows you,” Yamato-san warns of this entity.

“[After] the bombing of Pearl Harbor, all Japanese-Americans were rounded up and incarcerated, with no charges, with no trial [or] due process, which is a central pillar of our justice system,” Takei told EW. “There is the old Japanese literary form called Kaidan, ghost tales, that is fused onto this experience of Japanese-Americans. The people that were imprisoned were highly stressed, and some marriages broke up, some people went crazy, and they overlaid the story of yureis — spirits — and obake — ghosts that possess people.”

Season 1 of The Terror focused on a Royal Navy crew that mysterious disappeared in 1845 while looking for the Northwest Passage. Season 2, created and executive produced by showrunner Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), stars Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space), Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala), Shingo Usami (Unbroken), Naoko Mori (Everest), and Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1).

The Terror: Infamy premieres this Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

Related content: