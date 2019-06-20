Neil Gaiman hilariously responds to Christian group demanding Netflix cancel Amazon's Good Omens

Netflix and Amazon have also responded to the group's petition, which has gathered more than 20,000 signatures.
Neil Gaiman knows how to take a joke, even an accidental one. The author responded to the petition created by a Christian group — Return to Order — for Netflix to cancel his show Good Omens, even though it airs on Amazon Prime Video.
Gaiman, who wrote every episode of the show, took the criticism in stride. “This is so beautiful… Promise me you won’t tell them?” he tweeted Wednesday.
The fantasy series, adapted from Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, features an angel (Michael Sheen) and demon (David Tennant) who work together to stop an apocalypse. It features a reluctant anti-Christ, Benedict Cumberbatch voicing Satan, and of course, Frances McDormand as the voice of God.
The Christian group was not a fan of the show’s over-the-top nature and its petition for Netflix to cancel the show has garnered more than 20,000 signatures, although the current page may have been taken down. The petition said the show is “another step to make satanism appear normal, light and acceptable” and that it “mocks God’s wisdom.” It also spoke out against a woman being allowed to voice God.
“This type of video makes light of Truth, Error, Good and Evil, and destroys the barriers of horror that society still has for the devil,” The Guardian quoted the petition saying.
Both Netflix and Amazon have also responded to the petition, and of course, made promises neither could actually keep. “ok we promise not to make any more,” the Netflix UK & Ireland account tweeted.
The Amazon Prime Video account also replied, saying, “Hey @netflix, we’ll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens.”
So it’s safe to say Good Omens isn’t going away anytime soon, especially as it has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. But viewers who are up in arms over the show are free to challenge Netflix, Hulu, or HBO anytime.
