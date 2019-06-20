Image zoom Theo Wargo/WireImage

Demi Moore, two-time Golden Globe nominee, star of films like G.I. Jane and Indecent Proposal, and, more importantly, the best villain a Charlie’s Angels movie could ask for, is entering a brave new world with her return to television.

Moore joins Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Alden Ehrenreich and Game of Thrones vet Harry Lloyd in USA Network’s Brave New World TV series as Linda, the “brash, hard-living mother” of John the Savage (Ehrenreich), a man raised outside the confines of the New World.

Her previous television credits include HBO’s Animals., Fox’s Empire, NBC’s Will & Grace, and, going even further back in her career, Ellen, Tales from the Crypt, and General Hospital. One of her Golden Globe nominations came from her performance in the HBO film If These Walls Could Talk.

Brave New World, based on Aldous Huxley’s dystopian literary classic, takes place in the world of New London, a “utopian” society that achieved stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. Lloyd and his co-star from The Riot Club, Jessica Brown Findlay, star as Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowe, two New Worlders who break free from their civilization by journeying to the Savage Lands, where they become swept up in a rebellion. With the arrival of John in the New World, all three must deal with the realities of their conditioning as this illusion of harmony becomes threatened.

David Wiener, a writer on Amazon’s Homecoming, serves as showrunner and executive producer on Brave New World, which includes EPs Grant Morrison (Happy!), Brian Taylor (on the first episode only), and Amblin Television co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Owen Harris, who helmed Black Mirror season 3 episode “San Junipero” and season 5’s “Striking Vipers,” will direct the first two episodes and also executive produce the series.

