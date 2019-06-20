Watch Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman demonstrate what makes a perfect host

Watch your back, Ryan Seacrest.

In a hilarious Emmys “for your consideration” video promoting their NBC crafting competition show Making It, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman reveal “what makes a great host.”

“They say it takes 100 hours to become an expert at something, and since we cruised through the first season of Making It as terrific hosts, I think it’s safe to say we could give Carson Daly and RuPaul a run for their money,” Poehler says, to which Offerman quips, “Sleep with one eye open, Seacrest.”

The former Parks and Rec costars then present a segment titled “What Makes a Great Host.” The two demonstrate — with their signature banter — stereotypical techniques used by hosts such as the “walk and talk,” how to make an audience feel like they’ve missed out on something, what to do with your hands, and how to “always find your camera.” The duo jokingly tease the next edition of the bit will feature “fake earpieces and nonsense sign-offs.”

On Making It, contestants face off on two projects (one timed, the other themed) designed by Poehler and Offerman to test the makers’ ability to get creative and think outside the box as they handmake crafts in an attempt to be crowned Master Maker.

Offerman and Poehler are seeking consideration in the Outstanding Hosts for a Reality or Competition Program category at this year’s Emmys.

Related content: