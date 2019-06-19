Image zoom Emerson Miller/Paramount Network; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Paramount Network is going all-in with flagship series Yellowstone with some added star power.

Hours before the season 2 premiere of Kevin Costner’s ranching drama, Yellowstone has been renewed for a third season. And the 10-episode season 3 will also be adding a new yet extremely familiar face to the ranks.

EW has confirmed that Lost fan favorite Josh Holloway will join the cast of Yellowstone next season. He’ll play the recurring role of Roarke Carter, a handsome, charming, and (of course) shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana.

Is Yellowstone big enough for both Roarke and Costner’s grizzled rancher John Dutton? Sounds like we’re in for the ultimate suits-vs.-boots showdown out in Big Sky Country.

Holloway, best known for his Lost role as the ultimate con man Sawyer, most recently starred in USA Network’s Colony.

Yellowstone season 2 premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

