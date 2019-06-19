What to Watch on Wednesday: Kevin Costner is back at the ranch in season 2 of Yellowstone

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Yellowstone
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Paramount Network
Season Premiere
Kayce Dutton wasn’t always so savage. In the season 1 finale of 2018’s most-watched new cable series, he proved he’d do “whatever it takes to protect the family,” star Luke Grimes explains, like killing a land developer who was a threat to their huge, eponymous ranch (owned by Kevin Costner’s John Dutton). But it was the show’s pilot, when Kayce killed his wife Monica’s brother, that “changed his entire course.” Season 2 finds him an emotional “wreck,” says Grimes. “He’s lost the love of his life and he’s trying to do whatever he can to protect the future for his son.” —Gerrad Hall
Beats
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
After five seasons playing Dre on ABC’s black-ish, Anthony Anderson had an “itch” to play a character “so far removed” from the affable patriarch, the actor tells EW. He scratches that itch in this movie, playing Romelo, a down-on-his-luck school security guard who moonlights as a music manager and producer, trying to reclaim his glory days in the music industry. He stumbles upon August (Khalil Everage), a shy, introverted, traumatized teenager with a knack for crafting fresh beats in his bedroom. Anderson says it’s a “great story to tell about this young man’s life, what’s going on in the inner city of Chicago, and how those two roads collided.” —Piya Sinha-Roy
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Just Roll With It (series debut) — Disney Channel
The Amazing Race — CBS
Press Your Luck — ABC
9 p.m.
Card Sharks — ABC
When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time — PBS/Smithsonian Channel
Streaming
The Handmaid’s Tale — Hulu
*times are ET and subject to change
