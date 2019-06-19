What to Watch on Wednesday: Kevin Costner is back at the ranch in season 2 of Yellowstone

Image zoom

Yellowstone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Paramount Network

Season Premiere

Kayce Dutton wasn’t always so savage. In the season 1 finale of 2018’s most-watched new cable series, he proved he’d do “whatever it takes to protect the family,” star Luke Grimes explains, like killing a land developer who was a threat to their huge, eponymous ranch (owned by Kevin Costner’s John Dutton). But it was the show’s pilot, when Kayce killed his wife Monica’s brother, that “changed his entire course.” Season 2 finds him an emotional “wreck,” says Grimes. “He’s lost the love of his life and he’s trying to do whatever he can to protect the future for his son.” —Gerrad Hall

Beats

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

After five seasons playing Dre on ABC’s black-ish, Anthony Anderson had an “itch” to play a character “so far removed” from the affable patriarch, the actor tells EW. He scratches that itch in this movie, playing Romelo, a down-on-his-luck school security guard who moonlights as a music manager and producer, trying to reclaim his glory days in the music industry. He stumbles upon August (Khalil Everage), a shy, introverted, traumatized teenager with a knack for crafting fresh beats in his bedroom. Anderson says it’s a “great story to tell about this young man’s life, what’s going on in the inner city of Chicago, and how those two roads collided.” —Piya Sinha-Roy

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Just Roll With It (series debut) — Disney Channel

The Amazing Race — CBS

Press Your Luck — ABC

9 p.m.

Card Sharks — ABC

When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time — PBS/Smithsonian Channel



Streaming

The Handmaid’s Tale — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change