Netflix says these TVs will give you the best possible viewing experience

Image zoom Samsung (3)

Outside of working hours, Netflix is the supreme ruler of our time. On average, we spend hundreds of hours a year watching Netflix, and while there are several streaming platforms with original shows and exclusive movies, Netflix has pretty much become a catchall term. “Do you want to watch Netflix?” basically means, “Do you want to watch something?” the same way someone can be saying “Do you want a Kleenex?” as they hand you a box of Puffs.

To enhance your Netflix viewing experience, the platform releases a list every year of TVs that provide the optimal viewing conditions for the streaming service (and, subsequently, similar platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime). The smart TVs that earn a Netflix-Recommended stamp do so for being the easiest to use and having the best quality features. According to Netflix’s release, “When you see the ‘Netflix Recommended TV’ logo, it means the TV has passed rigorous testing to ensure great performance and easy access to Netflix and other services. This means you can:

Get to Netflix within just a few seconds

Move quickly and easily between different apps

Get the latest version of Netflix

Have access to all the newest features for a better browsing experience

There are seven criteria that get considered when Netflix evaluates TVs for this list, and devices must meet at least five to get a spot. This year, Netflix added a consideration called “Always Fresh” to those standards. The designation means that, even if your TV is in sleep mode, Netflix is still awake and ready to run as soon as you get back to your television. The service gets periodically refreshed in the background so it can respond quickly and limit the amount of time you have to wait for a program to reload.

So, after looking at every TV that carries Netflix, the streaming service deemed models from Samsung, Sony, and Panasonic the best for your viewing satisfaction — and three are under $1,000. Shop them below, and check out more models available online in the U.S. that made the cut.

Image zoom Samsung

Buy It! Samsung UN49RU8000FXZA Flat 49” 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV, $647.99 (orig. $799.99): Buy it on amazon.com

Image zoom Samsung

Buy It! Samsung QN43Q60RAFXZA Flat 43” QLED 4K Q60 Series, $697.99 (orig. $799.99): Buy it on amazon.com

Image zoom Samsung

Buy It! Samsung QN49Q70RAFXZA Flat 49” QLED 4K Q70 Series, $997.99 (orig. $1,249.99): Buy it on amazon.com

And here are a few more Netflix picks available online:

Throughout the year, Netflix will add more brands and models as they meet the requirements for approval.

Related content: