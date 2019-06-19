Move over, basketball — Stephen Curry has another sport on his mind.

The Warriors point guard, who is an avid golfer in his spare time, is serving as executive producer of the new 10-episode mini-golf competition series Holey Moley. In an exclusive clip for the show, Curry teases that as the “resident golf pro,” audiences can expect him to “pop up everywhere.”

Curry is joined by actor and comedian Rob Riggle, ABC and ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore, and The Real host Jeannie Mai on the show, which will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a super-sized, obstacle-filled golf course.

In the clip above, the NBA superstar praises the collaboration between him, Riggle, Tessitore, and Mai, and explains why he thinks audiences will love the show.

“I think audiences will love just how different this is,” he says. “This is a show I don’t think anybody has ever seen before in terms of bringing a world that most people have tried before, but bringing it to a whole other level.”

Mai, who will serve as Holey Moley’s sideline correspondent, adds that the show is “the sickest, most unimaginable game of miniature golf that you cannot picture, because there’s no way your mind could possibly put something like this together — it’s crazy!”

Riggle will serve as the color commentator while Tessitore takes on play-by-play duties. Holey Moley debuts Thursday on ABC.

