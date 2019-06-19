Rosamund Pike to star as Moiraine in Amazon's The Wheel of Time series

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

It was only a matter of time. Given the zeitgeist-shaking popularity of Game of Thrones over the last decade, and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ reported interest in possessing his own similar series, it’s not too much of a surprise that Amazon has ordered a TV adaptation of Robert Jordan’s iconic fantasy series The Wheel of Time. On Wednesday, the studio announced that Rosamund Pike has been cast in the lead role of Moiraine.

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling fantasy world where magic exists, but can only be accessed by certain women. Pike’s Moiraine is one of those women, a member of the powerful all-female organization known as the Aes Sendai. She comes to the small town of Two Rivers and embarks on a world-spanning journey with five young men and women. One of them is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, a being who will either save or destroy humanity.

No one can say Pike hasn’t done her homework — after the news broke, a Twitter account for The Wheel of Time writers’ room posted a photo of Pike reading The Eye of the World, the first book in Jordan’s saga.

No release date has yet been set for season 1 of The Wheel of Time.

Please welcome Rosamund Pike to the Wheel of Time family. Say hello to Moiraine. #WoTWednesday pic.twitter.com/577Hffwy6Y — Wheel of Time Writers' Room (@WoTWritersRoom) June 19, 2019

