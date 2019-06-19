Nikolaj Coster-Waldau sets Game of Thrones follow-up with FX drama Gone Hollywood

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jaime Lannister is leaving Westeros and heading to Hollywood.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been cast in the FX drama pilot Gone Hollywood, his first TV role since Game of Thrones concluded its run. The show will also star Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), Thrones‘ former High Sparrow Jonathan Pryce, John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy), Ben Schnetzer, and Judd Hirsch. Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin is writing and directing the pilot, and super-producer Scott Rudin is attached as an executive producer.

Set in 1980, Gone Hollywood tells the tale of a group of talent agents who break away from an “old-guard” agency to found their own. The new firm rockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing it forever. The show will blend its fictional protagonists with real-life Hollywood history and figures. (Its premise bears substantial similarity to the origin story of the powerhouse Creative Artists Agency, founded in 1975.)

Coster-Waldau last appeared in Brian de Palma’s Domino, released May 31. His GOT castmates have a variety of projects on the way, from a Paul Feig-directed rom-com for Emilia Clarke to X-Men spin-off The New Mutants (hopefully) for Maisie Williams to a potential Boy George biopic for Sophie Turner.

