Listen to the winning songs from NBC's Songland

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

Songland type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Music

Have you ever wondered how a No. 1 hit gets made? Songland is pulling back the curtain on the process of how a song gets taken from a rough idea to the top of the charts, perfect pitch not required!

The NBC competition series, which debuted earlier this summer, is pairing up undiscovered songwriters with superstar recording artists and music producers to not only get their ideas heard but also to find the next big hit song.

So far, artists like the Jonas Brothers, John Legend, will.i.am, and Kelsea Ballerini have all chosen winning songs to be their next single. Others like Macklemore, Aloe Blacc, OneRepublic, and Charlie Puth are waiting in the wings.

But what makes a song a winner? Listen to all the Songland winning songs so far to hear what the artists are looking for. Who knows, one of these winning tunes could turn out to be the song of the summer (our money’s on the new Jonas Brothers track).

John Legend — Tebby Burrows, “We Need Love”

What started out as an island-inspired anthem from songwriter Tebby Burrows turned into a more John Legend-friendly ballad with the help of Grammy winning music producer Shane McAnally.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder immediately loved the “best part” of the song: “the chorus melody.” And after they toned down the “preachiness” of the message and made it more “mournful, like you’re crying for the world,” the song was ready for Legend to record.

Will.i.am — Adam Friedman, “Be Nice”

Technically, Adam Friedman won will.i.am’s episode. But in the end, the Black Eye Peas star chose all three songs featured on the episode to be on his next album, including Josh Logan’s “Boxes” and Charisma’s “Invincible.” However, Friedman’s “Be Nice” was declared the official winner.

“That’s a bumper sticker. That’s a t-shirt,” will.i.am said after Friedman first played his song. “You know what I would do though? I would just keep it all about the bass.” And with that one idea, the audition turned into a jam sesh and ultimately led to Friedman’s win, with the help of Ester Dean.

Kelsea Ballerini — Darius Coleman, “Better Luck Next Time”

Turns out heartbreak really can be good for the soul. Darius Coleman’s “Better Luck Next Time,” written about a girl he knows was cheated on, ended up catching country superstar Kelsea Ballerini’s ears (and heart), taking home the top prize.

“I want you to keep going. I don’t want it to end,” Ballerini said. “That’s a country hook, whether you meant it that way or not. That is something that would fit on country radio right now.” After a few nips and tucks with Tedder, including lifting the chorus up to fit Ballerini’s range, Coleman’s soulful song was ready for her to record and release.

Jonas Brothers — Able Heart, “Greenlight”

After “Sucker” and “Cool” catapulted the Jonas Brothers back to the top of the charts, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas turned to Songland to help them cement their comeback with a third hit. That’s where Los Angeles artist Able Heart, a ghostwriter for other musicians, came in with “Greenlight.”

The sensual, alternative ballad had the Jonas Brothers and panel of producers raving. “What’s crazy is I see the video already,” Kevin said. “It’s such a visual representation.” Nick’s idea to add in a “mean bass note” in the background completely transformed the song and after a quick jam sesh right then and there, boom: it instantly turned into the next JoBros hit.

Songland airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related content: