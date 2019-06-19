Mark-Paul Gosselaar joins black-ish spin-off mixed-ish

Image zoom LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is heading to ABC’s incoming comedy mixed-ish, EW has confirmed.

The show, which is a prequel spin-off of black-ish, follows Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s.

Gosselaar will take on the role of Rainbow’s father from Anders Holm, who played the part in the original pilot. In black-ish, a grown version of Rainbow is played by Tracee Ellis Ross. Mixed-ish will star The Haves and the Have Nots‘ Tika Sumpter as young Rainbow’s mom.

Young Bow will be played by Arica Himmel, who recently appeared on CBS’s God Friended Me. The new series will also feature Veep actor Gary Cole as Bow’s paternal grandfather, as well as Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Christina Anthony.

The show was initially conceived as a special episode of black-ish that would air May 7, but ABC later said it would be held for next season. Holm played Bow’s father in that episode.

Gosselaar, who first shot to fame on Saved by the Bell, has since had roles on shows such as NYPD Blue, Raising the Bar, Pitch, and The Passage.

Mixed-ish is set to air Tuesdays this fall on ABC.

