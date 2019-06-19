Mary Poppins heads to Shondaland: Julie Andrews cast in Netflix's Bridgerton series

Image zoom Netflix; Jay Goldman

Netflix has added a spoonful of sugar to its new series.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday Hollywood legend and Mary Poppins actress Julie Andrews will join its Shonda Rhimes-produced episodic adaptation of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels in a key role.

The 83-year-old Oscar-winner is set to voice the character of Lady Whistledown, described as an anonymous, “mysterious, sharp-tongued gossip writer” who “uses a curious mix of social commentary and scathing insult” to cause a societal ruckus in wealthy circles across London, per a Netflix press release.

Currently untitled, the Bridgerton series will unfold across eight one-hour episodes set in the “sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society,” the synopsis continues, as it follows the Bridgerton family (and its eight close-knit siblings) as they search for romance, adventure, and love.

After 15 years producing shows for ABC, Rhimes — the mind behind Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal — signed a major, multi-year production deal with Netflix in late 2017. In addition to the Bridgerton series, Rhimes is currently working on adapting the true story of infamous Manhattan socialite and con-woman Anna Delvey, among several other projects.

Though she has dozens of earlier acting work to her credit, Andrews has primarily performed in voice-only roles as of late, including performances in two Despicable Me films, several Shrek titles, and a small part in last year’s DC Comics epic Aquaman. She also fronted one season of Netflix’s educational program Julie’s Greenroom in 2017.

The untitled Bridgerton series will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2020.

