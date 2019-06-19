Jake Gyllenhaal is 'the Jake-est Gyllenhaal of all' in James Corden's Whitney Houston parody

James Corden couldn’t stop thinking about Jake Gyllenhaal after the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor seemed to cancel a guest appearance on The Late Late Show‘s London edition. But, unlike Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon, who launched into a fake feud over the same subject, Corden just sang about it.

The host launched into a Whitney Houston-themed parody song, called “The Greatest Gyllenhaal.” It goes a little something like this: “I believe that Gyllenhaal’s the future / A movie star who also does Broadway / Really wish that Jake was here with us tonight.”

As if singing those words conjured the majesty of Broadway’s Sea Wall/A Life star, the real Gyllenhaal magically appeared to sing and return the love.

“Every night I watch The Late Late Show / People need a host to look up to,” the actor sang. “I really wish I could be on your balcony.”

But is Gyllenhaal really the greatest Gyllenhaal? No. That would be Maggie Gyllenhaal, as Jake declared. So, that makes him “the Jake-est Gyllenhaal of all.”

