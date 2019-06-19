Image zoom Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.; Everett Collection (2)

The world can’t seem to get enough of Keanu Reeves these days, but one (well, three) of his biggest showcases are leaving Netflix anyway. On July 1, all three installments of the Matrix trilogy will depart the streaming service, which means you have limited time to complete that Keanu filmography binge you’ve definitely been planning. (How great is Point Break, right?)

Also exiting are the entire run of Pretty Little Liars, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (that’s the fifth installment, if you’ve lost track), Wedding Crashers, Dumb and Dumber, Guillermo del Toro‘s twisted fairy tale Pan’s Labyrinth, and Ad Astra director James Gray’s The Immigrant. In other words, plenty of viewing material to cram into the next few weeks.

See the full list of everything leaving in July below.

Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

July 2

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

July 9

Lion

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 14

The Immigrant

July 16

American Gangster

July 27

Pretty Little Liars (seasons 1-7)

July 30

Staten Island Summer

