Here's everything leaving Netflix in July 2019

By Tyler Aquilina
June 19, 2019 at 02:15 PM EDT
Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.; Everett Collection (2)

The world can’t seem to get enough of Keanu Reeves these days, but one (well, three) of his biggest showcases are leaving Netflix anyway. On July 1, all three installments of the Matrix trilogy will depart the streaming service, which means you have limited time to complete that Keanu filmography binge you’ve definitely been planning. (How great is Point Break, right?)

Also exiting are the entire run of Pretty Little LiarsPirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (that’s the fifth installment, if you’ve lost track), Wedding CrashersDumb and Dumber, Guillermo del Toro‘s twisted fairy tale Pan’s Labyrinth, and Ad Astra director James Gray’s The Immigrant. In other words, plenty of viewing material to cram into the next few weeks.

See the full list of everything leaving in July below.

Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan’s Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers

July 2
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard

July 9
Lion

July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

July 12
Gone Baby Gone

July 14
The Immigrant

July 16
American Gangster

July 27
Pretty Little Liars (seasons 1-7)

July 30
Staten Island Summer

