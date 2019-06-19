Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel mock Trump's 2020 campaign launch

When news hit that President Donald Trump formally launched his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida, Seth Meyers wasn’t surprised.

“You’re launching your re-election campaign?” he exclaimed on Late Night Tuesday. “You’ve been running for re-election since your second day in office. You talk about 2020 more than a guy who just got LASIK.”

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel also sounded off on Trump’s 2020 remarks, with Colbert calling the gathering “Old-chella.”

“Tonight, Donald Trump is launching his re-election campaign at a kickoff rally in Orlando, making him that city’s second most lifelike Donald Trump,” Colbert said in reference to Disney World’s Trump robot at The Hall of Presidents.

When it came to Kimmel’s take, the late-night host showed a “clip” from Fox News’ coverage of Trump supporters camping out for the rally. In the bit, one woman remarked that she just loves “how much he hates,” while another said, “[Trump] says all the things that I want to say but can’t say because I’d get fired and probably lose custody of my iguana.”

Kimmel also listed some of the amenities Trump promised for the rally, including “Large Screens and food trucks.”

“He’s doing more for the people at his rally in Orlando than he did for all of Puerto Rico after the hurricane,” Kimmel quipped.

Related content: