Dear White People celebrates Juneteenth with season 3 premiere date reveal

Dear White People type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

Stay woke, because class will be back in session at Winchester College later this summer.

Dear White People will return for its third season Friday, Aug. 2, Netflix announced Wednesday morning. In addition to revealing season 3‘s premiere date, the streamer also decided to celebrate Juneteenth — the June 19 holiday that commemorates the abolition of slavery in America — by releasing a hilarious video in which the satire’s cast debate salty grits vs. sweet grits. Watch the video above.

The last time we checked in with the students of Winchester, they had just stumbled upon a new mystery. After spending the entire second season searching for a secret society on campus, Samantha White (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton) followed some clues that brought them face to face with Giancarlo Esposito, the show’s narrator. It remains to be seen, though, if Esposito is part of this secret society.

“Now whether or not they’re real and whether or not Giancarlo has anything to do with that, I won’t say, but I will say I was salivating at the thought of [putting] the narrator in the narrative,” creator Justin Simien told EW about this Into the Woods-like twist after season 2 was released.

He also shared that he was hoping to set the third season in the spring semester since the first two volumes took place in the fall. “I’m really curious to see what happens in the spring, to see what happens with a little bit of distance from these characters and sort of allow them to absorb what just happened to them,” he said. “There’s just a whole host of topics that are still on the table from seasons 1 and 2, even stuff that didn’t make the movie I’m dying to dive into.”

Related content: