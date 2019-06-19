July is a hot month for binging new seasons of your favorite Netflix shows: Stranger Things, Queer Eye, and Orange is the New Black are all lined up to premiere.
The seventh and final season of Jenji Kohan’s dramedy OITNB will debut on July 26, with very little news as to what fans can expect. But that’s how Kohan does all her big shows: Weeds and GLOW are perfect examples, fans never have a clue as to what they can expect from one season to another. But as jailbird Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) gets ready to wrap-up her time on the small screen, there’s no doubt they’ll be a lot of drama.
Speaking of drama, season 3 of Stranger Things premieres July 4 and fans will be transported to the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana. School is out and the squad at the center of the sci-fi tale is on the cusp of adulthood. There are budding romances, including a much-teased-about dance and kiss between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). But it won’t be all unicorns and candy canes — the group will band together as danger looms, as it does. Old enemies and new will abound, but whether the Hawkins squad will make it out unscathed is yet to be seen.
On July 19, Queer Eye will debut its fourth season, bringing a different sort of drama to Netflix. Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski are back in Kansas City, Missouri for more jaw-dropping makeovers, lots of fabulous fashion, and inspirational heroes. That same day, Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returns with all new episodes. The former sitcom star will be joined this season by Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, and Melissa Villaseñor, among others.
For family-friendly fun, animated films available in July include Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns (July 9), The Princess and the Frog (July 16), and The Croods (July 29).
Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in July below. (And find out what’s leaving here.)
Coming to Netflix on 7/1
Designated Survivor: 60 days
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
7/2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
Good Witch: Season 4
7/3
The Last Czars
Yummy Mummies: Season 2
7/4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3
7/5
In The Dark: Season 1
7/6
Free Rein: Season 3
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
7/9
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
7/10
Family Reunion
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental
7/11
Cities of Last Things
7/12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
4 latas
Blown Away
Bonus Family: Season 3
Extreme Engagement
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
Point Blank
Smart People
Taco Chronicles
True Tunes: Songs
7/13
Sorry Angel
7/16
The Break-Up
Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
7/17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3
7/18
Secret Obsession
7/19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3
La casa de papel: Part 3
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
Queer Eye: Season 4
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
Typewriter
7/22
Inglourious Basterds
7/24
The Great Hack
7/25
Another Life
Workin’ Moms: Season 2
7/26
Boi
The Exception
Girls With Balls
My First First Love: Season 2
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
The Son
Sugar Rush: Season 2
The Worst Witch: Season 3
7/29
The Croods
7/30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
7/31
Kengan Ashura: Part l
The Letdown: Season 2
The Red Sea Diving Resort
Wentworth: Season 7
