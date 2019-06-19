Image zoom Netflix; Jay Maidment/Disney; Frank Masi/Warner Bros.

July is a hot month for binging new seasons of your favorite Netflix shows: Stranger Things, Queer Eye, and Orange is the New Black are all lined up to premiere.

The seventh and final season of Jenji Kohan’s dramedy OITNB will debut on July 26, with very little news as to what fans can expect. But that’s how Kohan does all her big shows: Weeds and GLOW are perfect examples, fans never have a clue as to what they can expect from one season to another. But as jailbird Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) gets ready to wrap-up her time on the small screen, there’s no doubt they’ll be a lot of drama.

Speaking of drama, season 3 of Stranger Things premieres July 4 and fans will be transported to the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana. School is out and the squad at the center of the sci-fi tale is on the cusp of adulthood. There are budding romances, including a much-teased-about dance and kiss between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). But it won’t be all unicorns and candy canes — the group will band together as danger looms, as it does. Old enemies and new will abound, but whether the Hawkins squad will make it out unscathed is yet to be seen.

On July 19, Queer Eye will debut its fourth season, bringing a different sort of drama to Netflix. Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski are back in Kansas City, Missouri for more jaw-dropping makeovers, lots of fabulous fashion, and inspirational heroes. That same day, Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returns with all new episodes. The former sitcom star will be joined this season by Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, and Melissa Villaseñor, among others.

For family-friendly fun, animated films available in July include Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns (July 9), The Princess and the Frog (July 16), and The Croods (July 29).

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in July below. (And find out what’s leaving here.)

Coming to Netflix on 7/1

Designated Survivor: 60 days

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

7/2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Good Witch: Season 4

7/3

The Last Czars

Yummy Mummies: Season 2

7/4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3

7/5

In The Dark: Season 1

7/6

Free Rein: Season 3

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

7/9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

7/10

Family Reunion

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental

7/11

Cities of Last Things

7/12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2

4 latas

Blown Away

Bonus Family: Season 3

Extreme Engagement

Kidnapping Stella

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

Point Blank

Smart People

Taco Chronicles

True Tunes: Songs

7/13

Sorry Angel

7/16

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

7/17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3

7/18

Secret Obsession

7/19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3

La casa de papel: Part 3

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

Queer Eye: Season 4

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac

Typewriter

7/22

Inglourious Basterds

7/24

The Great Hack

7/25

Another Life

Workin’ Moms: Season 2

7/26

Boi

The Exception

Girls With Balls

My First First Love: Season 2

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7

The Son

Sugar Rush: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 3

7/29

The Croods

7/30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

7/31

Kengan Ashura: Part l

The Letdown: Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Wentworth: Season 7

