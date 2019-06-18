What to Watch on Tuesday: More rebellions and romances on the season 2 premiere of Good Trouble

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Good Trouble

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Freeform

Season Premiere

The Jamal Thompson trial just started in the previous season finale, but we already have a verdict! Plus, find out what came of that season 1 finale kiss between Mariana and Raj.

Related content:

Drunk History

Image zoom Comedy Central

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Comedy Central

Season Premiere

The first of eight new episodes kicks off with Derek Waters’ Believe It or Not (a riff, of course, on Ripley), as the show’s host/co-creator takes on some of history’s most bizarre events with some help from Taran Killam, Sara Rue, Doug Jones, and more. Maybe they’ll explain how Crash beat Brokeback Mountain for Best Picture.

Related content:

Songland

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

You’d be a sucker not to watch Songland because the aspiring songwriters on the series, as seen in the exclusive clip above, are pitching their cool ideas to the Jonas Brothers. Tune in to see whose lyrics will be burnin’ up Kevin, Joe, and Nick’s ears, who will record the winning song. (In case you missed it, that was three JoBro song references. S.O.S., I need help. Oh, there’s a fourth!) — Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — Netflix

8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent — NBC

10:30 p.m.

The Detour (season premiere) — TBS

*times are ET and subject to change