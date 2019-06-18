This Is Us casts Once Upon a Time vet Jennifer Morrison in recurring role

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/NBC. Inset: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

This Is Us type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama

This Is Us is adding a familiar face to its season 4 cast.

Jennifer Morrison will join NBC’s hit family drama in a significant role, EW has confirmed. Details on the character are being kept under wraps at this point, but it is known that the Once Upon a Time alum will appear in multiple episodes.

Morrison had a starring role on House and a recurring role on How I Met Your Mother. She most recently starred in the CBS pilot Under the Bridge, which the network did not pick up. The actress, whose film credits include Star Trek and The Darkness, next appears in The Report. She also directed the indie film Sun Dogs and helms an upcoming episode of HBO’s Euphoria.

Morrison is the latest to join the This Is Us guest-actor roster; Michael Angarano, Phylicia Rashad, Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard, Denis O’Hare, Elizabeth Perkins, and Griffin Dunne are among those who have also appeared on the series.

This Is Us, which scored a huge three-season renewal in May, returns to NBC on Sept. 24.

TVLine first reported the news.

