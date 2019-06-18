Queer Eye type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Reality

Netflix has announced some fabulous news: the streaming service has renewed its Emmy-winning series Queer Eye, not for one but two seasons. (Insert Yasss, Queen! and Can You Believe?! puns here.)

The show’s Fab 5 — Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) — will return to Kansas City, Mo. for season 4. Eight new episodes will debut July 19 on the streaming service.

The guys, who are featured in the music video for Taylor Swift‘s new song “You Need to Calm Down,” will travel to Philadelphia (familiar territory for The Real World: Philadelphia alum Brown) this month to begin production on season 5, which will debut in 2020.

The reboot of the “make-better” series launched on Netflix in February 2018 and quickly became a hit, both critically and culturally. A second season followed that summer, along with three Emmy wins in September — including Outstanding Structured Reality Program. The third season premiered this March.

