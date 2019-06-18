Jon Stewart reunites with Stephen Colbert to call out Mitch McConnell on 9/11 bill

Guess who’s back, back again?

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart reunited with his old correspondent Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday to strike back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who downplayed Stewart’s powerful testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on behalf of 9/11 first responders last week.

Stewart appeared before the committee on Tuesday to ask Congress to extend the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, which covers healthcare for survivors and first responders. Stewart didn’t hold back in an impassioned speech that ultimately went viral, condemning Congress for taking too long to extend the fund.

Stewart singled out McConnell in a later interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, saying, “In terms of getting the 9/11 bills passed, Mitch McConnell has been the white whale of this since 2010.”

McConnell responded Monday during an appearance on Fox & Friends, saying that he doesn’t understand why Stewart is “all bent out of shape about” the fund because “we’ve never failed to address this issue, and we will address it again.”

When Colbert began to comment on McConnell’s statement, Stewart popped out from underneath the desk — where we can presume he permanently lives now — to the delight of the audience.

Stewart went on to assert that while he’s physically bent out of shape (“I’m actually really more pizza crust than man at this point”), he has the right to be bothered by McConnell’s statements.

“I’m bent out of shape for them. These are the first heroes and veterans and victims of the great trillions of dollars War on Terror,” he said. “And they’re currently still suffering and dying and in terrible need. You would think that that would be enough to get Congress’ attention, but apparently, it’s not.”

Watch the rest of the video above.

Related content: