James Corden and Michelle Obama throw an epic celebrity dodgeball match

When former First Lady Michelle Obama calls up her celebrity friends to play dodgeball against James Corden, Mila Kunis says you just answer, “Yes!” When Corden calls up his British pals, Harry Styles explains it’s more like, “You initially ignore the call, then he keeps calling you and then starts texting, saying, ‘Hey, did you get my call?’ And then he shows up at your house, your work, your hairdresser, your pilates class, and your shower.”

Corden challenged Obama to a game of dodgeball to find out which country is better, the USA or the U.K. “It really is that simple,” the announcer jokes.

For Team USA, Obama assembled Kunis, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Waithe, Allison Janney, and Kate Hudson. For Team U.K., Corden brought Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, and Reggie Watts. Three rounds, one victor.

No, McCarthy did not get her wish to have Styles play Skins in a game of “Shirts vs. Skins.” It was worth a shot.

Janney was the star trash-talker, while Cumberbatch was the standout MVP of Team U.K. He did feel bad about it, though, when he whacked FLOTUS with the ball moments after asking for her to sign his copy of Becoming.

In the end, everyone got out and exercised, but Obama was quick to remind Corden who the victor was that day: “USA! USA! USA!”

