Rocky movies, original Child's Play among new titles coming to Hulu in July

Yo, Adrian!

Rocky Balboa is returning — to Hulu, at least. The first five films in Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise, including the original 1976 flick, are coming to the streaming platform July 1. And on the same day, Child’s Play, the 1988 film that kicked off the Chucky horror series, will also become available for viewing.

If those titles don’t pique your interest, July is also a great time for complex women (as every month should be). From mystery dramas to romantic comedies, there are women-led movies and TV series for every binge watcher.

One highlight is Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), the mockumentary film about competing beauty pageant contestants that will be dropping July 5. The movie has achieved cult status since its release 20 years ago, due in part to the outstanding performances by Allison Janney and Denise Richards.

And on July 26, our favorite sleuth is back: The complete fourth season of Veronica Mars will be available on Hulu. Veronica (Kristen Bell) returns to Neptune for an eight-episode mystery surrounding the murders of spring breakers in her seaside hometown. Catch up on the show before the premiere, as seasons 1-3 will begin streaming July 1.

From co-creator Mindy Kaling comes the series premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral on July 31. The Hulu original centers on Maya (Game of Thrones standout Nathalie Emmanuel), a communications director who leaves her life behind to travel to England and reconnect with old friends.

Additionally, three Hulu originals are returning: the 10th episode of the horror anthology Into the Dark, titled Culture Shock (July 4), the season 3 premiere of Harlots, and the complete season 2 premiere of the supernatural thriller Light As A Feather.

It’s a veritable cornucopia of TV series and films arriving in July, so take your pick from the list below to see what’s coming to Hulu next month.

July 1

Forged in Fire: Season 5

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

Grace vs. Abrams: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 6

Killer in Plain Sight: Season 1

Married at First Sight: Season 7

Mountain Men: Season 2

Nightwatch Nation: Season 1

Project Runway: Season 12

The Universe: Seasons 4-6

Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: Series Premiere

88 Minutes

A Little Princess

A Year Ago in Winter

Accomplices

Airplane!

Airplanes II: The Sequel

American Gun

An American Werewolf in London

The Amityville Horror

Antiviral

The Appeared

Apres Lui

Arbitrage

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Astro Boy

Bad Lieutenant

Bad Santa

The Benchwarmers

Beyond the Gates (of Hell)

Big Fish

Brotherhood of Justice

Bull Durham

Bunny and the Bull

The Chateau

The Childhood of a Leader

Child’s Play

Coffin Rock

Con Air

Cooties

CSA: Confederate States of America

Curse of the Zodiac

Dans Paris

Death Bell

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Endless Love

Errors of the Human Body

Evolution

Fainheart

Fighter

The First Wives Club

Gangster No. 1

The Girl Under the Waves

Good Luck Chuck

Good Time Max

Hard Candy

Hellions

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

Home of the Brave

Honey 2

The Housemaid

The Human Stain

I Remember You

The Imperialists are Still Alive

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

Johnny Mad Dog

Killing them Safely

King Kong

The Last Days

Leaving

Letters to Juliet

Man About Town

Man in the Moon

Manglehorn

Married to the Mob

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Girl

Myth of the American Sleepover

No One Knows about Persian Cats

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

The Overbrook Brothers

Paper Covers Rock

Paranoid Park

The Panic in Needle Park

The Polar Express

The Princess of Montpensier

Primal

Prime

Proof

Pumpkin

Puzzle

The Quiet American

Quigley Down Under

Rain

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rules of Attraction

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Sangre de mi Sangre

Shanghai Surprise

Sleepy Hollow

Sling Blade

Someone Else

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary

Spaceballs

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Stalked By My Patients

Stigmata

Stung

Superbad

Swimfan

Swingers

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sum of all Fears

Terror in the Woods

The Time that Remains

The Uninvited

The Wraith

Thomas in Love

Traitor

Turtles Can Fly

Unmade Beds

Uptown Girls

Vampires

Vincere

Walk Away Renee

We Are What We Are

White Night Wedding

With a Friend like Harry

Women of Brewster Place

July 2

The Last Word

July 3

Phoenix

July 4

Into The Dark: Culture Shock: Episode 10 Premiere

The Brink

Woman at War

July 5

Amazing World of Gumball: Season 6

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 13

The Venture Bros.: Season 7

Drop Dead Gorgeous

July 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 13

July 10

Bring the Funny: Series Premiere

Harlots: Season 3 Premiere

Witness Protection

July 12

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

Clique: Season 2

July 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Season 2

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Seasons 17-18

Caribbean Life: Seasons 6-7

Chopped: Seasons 30-31

Cold Valley: Season 1

Deadly Women: Seasons 11-12

Food Paradise: Season 11

Homicide Hunter: Season 8

How The Universe Works: Seasons 3-6

Kids BBQ Championship: Season 2

Killer Unknown: Season 1

Love It or List It: Seasons 12-13

Mythbusters: Season 20

Mythbusters Jr: Season 1

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Seasons 1-5

Say Yes to the Dress: Seasons 15-16

Secret Space Escapes: Season 1

Shark week 2017: Season 1

The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade: Season 1

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Season 1

Your Worst Nightmare: Seasons 4-5

July 18

The Last Man

July 19

Tokyo Ghoul: Season 3A (DUBBED)

July 20

Apollo 11

July 21

The Wave

July 22

Time Freak

July 23

Planet 51

July 26

Light as a Feather: Complete Season 2 Premiere

Power: Season 5

Veronica Mars: Complete Season 4 Premiere

I Trapped the Devil

The Field Guide to Evil

July 29

After Darkness

July 30

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 Premiere

July 31

Four Weddings and a Funeral: Series Premiere

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days

Dior and I