Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee type Web Series

A new season of Jerry Seinfeld‘s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is slated to hit Netflix on July 19, and a slew of new guests will be taking the passenger seat. The lineup of comedians joining Seinfeld for rides in quirky vintage cars and laughs over caffeinated beverages includes Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.

Four of the guests — Gervais, Maniscalco, Joyner, and Marder — have previously appeared on the series.

In a tweet announcing the new lineup, Seinfeld said, “I love the coffee. I love the cars. I love the comedians. And yes, doing the show with Eddie was really special.”

Previous seasons of the series — which include guests John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Dave Chappelle, and John Oliver — are streaming on Netflix.

Check out more photos of Seinfeld and some of his upcoming guests below:

