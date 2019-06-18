Ashton Kutcher says he has 'nothing to do with' new Punk'd series

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

When MTV Studios announced in early June that it was reimagining the series Punk’d, the question on everyone’s mind was if Ashton Kutcher would return as host.

On Monday, the actor set the record straight on his involvement with the upcoming show, which is being revived for Quibi, the short-form streaming platform backed by former Disney and DreamWorks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation. Hope they get it right,” Kutcher tweeted.

Kutcher hosted the popular prank show from 2003 to 2007, where he pulled elaborate tricks on celebrities like Zach Braff and Justin Timberlake, the latter of whom broke down in tears on one infamous episode.

Along with Punk’d, MTV Studios announced that another of its classic series, Singled Out, would also be reimagined for Quibi. Twenty new episodes of each will be produced, all under 10 minutes. Quibi is set to launch April 2020 and specializes in short-form content for viewers on the go.

Originally hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy and airing from 1995 to 1998, Singled Out featured 50 potential dates competing for the affections of a single contestant. Punk’d has been revived multiple times, most recently by BET in 2015.

Kutcher, who’s branched out from the entertainment world in recent years, currently stars in Netflix’s The Ranch, which will conclude its fourth and final season in 2020. Kutcher’s also made a name for himself as a venture capitalist, with investments in companies such as Uber, Skype, and Airbnb. Additionally, Kutcher co-founded the nonprofit Thorn, which helps rescue children from sex trafficking.

