What to Watch on Monday: The most dramatic Latvian episode of The Bachelorette ever

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Is Hannah’s quest for love about to come to an abrupt end? On Monday’s episode, the guys and girl head to the romantic, historic city of Riga, Latvia, but despite it being a great place to find love, Hannah herself isn’t in such a good spot. At her lowest point in the season so far and unsure of herself and her journey, she has to decide whether to continue the search for her future husband or walk away alone — and by walk away, we mean head to the airport because Latvia is a tad too far from American on foot.

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on MTV

Shazam’s Zachary Levi hosts the annual show where Game of Thrones, RBG, and Avengers: Endgame have four nominations each. This year, Dwayne Johnson is set to receive the Generation Award, which honors “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names in the industry,” (previously honorees including Chris Pratt, Will Smith, and Reese Witherspoon). The ceremony will also feature musical performances from Lizzo and Bazzi, while Jada Pinkett Smith will be honored with this year’s Trailblazer Award.

Grand Hotel

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Demián Bichir stars as Santiago Mendoza, the gravel-voiced patriarch of Miami’s luxurious Riviera Grand. His wife, Gigi (Roselyn Sánchez), business-minded daughter Alicia (Denyse Tontz), and lothario son Javi (Bryan Craig) have no idea that the hotel is losing money or that Daddy’s involved with shady characters. Adding to the soapy drama: a maid’s (Anne Winters) pregnancy (which causes big problems for management), and an upstairs/downstairs romance between Alicia and a handsome waiter with a secret (Lincoln Younes). Grand Hotel, executive-produced by Eva Longoria, is the perfect summer escape for your DVR. B —Kristen Baldwin

