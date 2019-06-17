The Hills: New Beginnings opening remixes Natasha Bedingfield's classic theme song

The rain on your skin feels a little different this time around.

MTV revealed the new opening sequence to The Hills: New Beginnings — its reboot of the iconic reality show — during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Beginnings features several of the original Hills cast, including Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Whitney Port, and Audrina Patridge, once again living and loving in front of cameras in Los Angeles. Joining the returning favorites are new cast members Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee (son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee).

The credits include a remix of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” which was the theme song to the original series as well. Bedingfield recorded a new version of the track with the help of uber-producer Linda Perry. Watch the full opening to the rebooted show above. Plus, see footage of Bedingfield and Perry creating the remixed version of the song here:

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Related content: