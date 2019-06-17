The Boys wannabe Spice Girls in NSFW trailer for Amazon's superhero show

Don’t like extreme violence, foul language, or the Spice Girls? Then please please please feel free to avoid the trailer for Amazon’s new superhero show The Boys (debuts July 26), which has all three in abundance.

Based on the comic by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson (Happy!), The Boys explores what happens when superheroes abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The show’s cast includes Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Chace Crawford, and Elisabeth Shue.

The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

“I want it to be graphic when it needs to be because that’s what’s best for the story,” Kripke told EW last year, “but I want to tell this character story about these regular, blue-collar humans taking on these entitled, super-powered, one-percenter gods and the relationships amongst them.”

Watch the trailer for The Boys, above.

